Maharashtra cabinet clears Diwali gift to ration card holders under PDS | File photo

In a bid to give a much-needed relief to ration card holders under the public distribution system amid rising inflation, the Shinde Fadnavis government has announced a Diwali gift wherein they will be provided rava, China dal, 1 kg sugar and 1 kg palm oil at Rs 100. Nearly 1.70 crore families (about 7 crore people) in the state will benefit directly from today’s decision which was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

These commodities will be distributed for a period of a month through an e-pass system. The cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs 486.94 crore for the same.

The deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the food and civil supplies department, which is held by BJP Minister Ravindra Chavan, should take precautions to ensure that the distribution of these commodities will be completed before Diwali without any complaints.

For disaster management, Centre, state government companies to be appointed for execution of works

The cabinet also approved appointment of central and state government companies as project management companies (PMCs)for the implementation of various disaster management projects in Maharashtra.

These companies will be appointed by the State Executive Committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary as PMCs on turn key basis. The government will soon issue advertisements seeking Expression of Interest for the appointment of these companies. The Memorandum of understanding will be signed with such companies and they will be appointed directly thereafter.

This was necessitated as the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation does not have its own mechanism to deal with any disaster and implement the measures needed for disaster mitigation. These works will be done through these companies.

Loan for home construction to police personnel though banks as per April 2016 decision

The state cabinet also approved providing loans to the police officers and constables for the construction of houses through banks.

As per the government decision of April 10, 2016, the scheme was being implemented through the Maharashtra Police Housing and Welfare Corporation by taking loans from private banks to the police in the state. Under the scheme, 5017 police officers and constables have been provided advance for the constriction of homes till May 2019.

After that, as per the government decision of June 7, 2022, it was decided to cancel this scheme and give regular government housing advance to the police like government employees. Nearly, 7,950 applications were received for house construction advance and for that the government will need Rs 2,012 crore. However, the cabinet was of the view that it was not possible for the state government to shell out such a huge amount at one go. Therefore, the cabinet decided to reinstate the earlier scheme whereby the loans will be taken from the banks as done earlier.

Revised expenditure for Nagpur Metro Rail Project

The state cabinet cleared a revised expenditure of Rs 9,279 crores to expedite the implementation of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-I. The original sanctioned cost of the project was Rs 8,680 crore and it has been increased by Rs 599.6 crore. The rise in project cost was attributed to increase in cost of land, construction of two additional metro stations, surge in cost of approved external debt subsidised contract package.

In the Nagpur Metro Rail Phase 1 project, Automotive Chowk to MIHAN Route No 1 and Prajapatinagar to Lokmanyanagar Route No 2 will cover a total of 38.215 km. It consists of two lines and 38 stations. This project was approved in 2014. The original planned construction period of the project was 5 years from April, 2013 to April, 2018.

However, the work actually started in June, 2015. Of the total length 38.215 km, the metro is running on 26 km route. The remaining 12 km project will be completed soon for the functioning of the metro rail.

To speed up Surewada Upsa Irrigation Scheme in Bhandara District

The cabinet also approved the revised administration approval for the implementation of Surewada lift irrigation scheme in Bhandara district. The cabinet has given nod for a revised expenditure of Rs 336.22 crore.

Due to this project, 5,000 hectares of 28 villages in Bhandara district and 1 in Gondia district will come under irrigation. The project is being constructed on the left bank of Wainganga river near Surewada village and 38.625 million cubic meters of water is available for this purpose.

Push for Krishna Marathwada Irrigation project

In order to give much needed relief to the drought prone talukas from Osmanabad and Beed districts, the state cabinet approved a revised expenditure of Rs 11,736.91 crore to speed up the Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project.

This project will benefit 1.14 lakh hectares of 133 villages in drought prone areas of 2 districts of Marathwada. Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project is proposed under Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Board, in Osmanabad and Krishna basin areas of Beed district. In the first phase the government has estimated water use of 7 billion cut meters and in the second phase 16.66 billion cubic meters

This project will benefit Paranda, Bhum, Vashi, Kalamb, Tuljapur, Lohara and Umarga in Osmanabad district and Ashti taluka in Beed district.