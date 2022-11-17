Maharashtra Cabinet clears amendments to selection procedure & appointment of VC and pro-VCs of non agricultural universities as per UGC norms | Image Credit: PTI (Representative)

In a significant development, the state cabinet on Thursday gave nod for the amendments to the various sections of the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 for the selection procedure of Vice Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors of non-agricultural universities in the state as it will now be done as per the prescribed norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The government will soon promulgate an ordinance and the bill is expected to be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature starting from December 19 in Nagpur.

The cabinet decision was needed as the UGC has made amendments through a notification dated July 18, 2018, regarding the selection procedure and qualification of Vice Chancellors and Pro Vice Chancellors.

The Chief Minister’s Office said that taking into account these amendments and the orders given by the Supreme Court in this regard it was necessary to amend the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik Act, 1989, the Kavi Chancellor Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtech, Act, 1997 and the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016. The ordinance will be soon promulgated.

For appointment to the post of Vice-Chancellor, a minimum of 10 years of experience in the post of Professor has been prescribed. A representative of UGC University has been included in the “Search and Selection Committee” to select the post of Vice-Chancellors and Pro Vice-Chancellors. They will be appointed by the Management Council of the Universities after considering the recommendation of the Chancellor.

Nod for conducting competitive recruitment exams by TCS, IBPS

The state cabinet today approved the conduct of the competitive examinations for recruitment in the state departments by the TCS-ION and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. This will pave the way for the commencement of the recruitment process in various government departments. The Group B, Group C and Group D posts will be filled up through direct service competitive exams now to be conducted online through these companies.

For this, the Cabinet has also approved the rates for holding such examinations, the prescribed procedure of examinations and other terms and conditions with the approval of the High Authority Committee of the Information Technology Department.

Accordingly, the proposal was discussed in the High Authority Committee meeting and the draft agreement given by both companies was approved today.

The concerned department has to enter into an MoU with these companies to conduct every recruitment process and competitive examination online. A detailed government decision in this context is being published.