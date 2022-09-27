Maharashtra Cabinet approves reconstitution of development boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada and rest of state

CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

In the run up to the upcoming elections to the urban and rural local bodies in Maharashtra, the Shinde Fadnavis government on Tuesday approved the reconstitution of statutory development boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada and Rest of Maharashtra.

The tenure of these boards had expired in April 2020 but the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not reconstitute them despite scathing criticism from BJP and various organisations. The state cabinet chaired by Eknath Shinde gave approval for the same.

The Statutory Development Boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada and rest of Maharashtra were constituted on May 1,1994 with the stated objective of correcting regional imbalance in allocation of funds and resources for the development of neglected regions.

President Pranab Mukherjee had extended on April 30, 2015 the term of Statutory Development Boards in the state by another five years. It expired on April 30, 2020. After that no order was issued for their extension and hence their tenure lapsed on April 30,2020.

The Governor had specified the function of these boards which included to ascertain the relative levels of development in different sectors in relation to its area on the basis of appropriate indicators, having regard to the levels of development in the state as a whole.

He also specified that the board will also work to assess the impact of various development efforts in removing backlog and in achieving overall development within its area; suggest the levels of development expenditure over the area of the development boards during a Plan period including the Annual Plan and prepare an annual reports on its working and send it, as far as practicable, within three months after the end of every financial year to the Governor for placing it before the Maharashtra State Legislature.

Read Also Nitin Gadkari wants mega refinery project to be shifted to Vidarbha from Konkan