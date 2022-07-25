Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar urges CM and Dy CM to declare wet drought in Vidarbha, Marathwada and other rain affected regions

NCP leader Ajit Pawar | ANI

In the wake of crops on nearly 9 lakh hectares damaged and deaths caused due to heavy rains and floods in Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts of Maharashtra, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar on Monday urged the state government to declare wet drought in these areas and convene monsoon session immediately from August 1 or a date convenient to the government during that week to declare relief package to the farmers and citizens. Pawar in letters addressed to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has brought to their attention the seriousness of the damage caused in the state.

‘’I have personally inspected some parts of the state and am in constant contact with all the Collectors and Divisional Commissioners to take stock of the ground level situation. Due to the heavy rains, the crops have been severely damaged. In some places, the land has washed away and the houses have also collapsed on a large scale. Immovable property has also been extensively damaged. Panchnamas could not be held due to continuous rains,’’ said Pawar. He recalled that a large number of farmers suicides have taken place in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada when they were in trouble.

‘’Therefore, there is an urgent need to declare a wet drought in Vidarbha and Marathwada and other parts of the state by to provide relief and prevent suicides. This will certainly boost the morale of farmers,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar said that due to continuous rains, crops have been washed away and seeds and fertilizers used for agriculture have been damaged. ‘’Till date more than 100 persons have died due to heavy rains. Panchnama of this loss could not be done yet. Roads in urban areas as well as especially in rural areas have been washed away. Due to heavy rains, power distribution systems have been disrupted especially in rural areas. Electricity supply is interrupted at many places due to fallen power poles. Therefore, it is necessary to take immediate measures through Mahavitaran, MahaTransco and the overall energy department,’’ he added.

Pawar argued that the damage cannot be estimated unless the people’s representatives and the administration work hand in hand. ‘’Due to lack of cabinet expansion the district guardian ministers are not yet appointed and therefore the directions to the local administration could not be given which is impacting the relief works,’’ he said.

Pawar to travel Vidarbha on July 28 & 29

LoP Ajit Pawar will visit on July 28 and 29 in the districts in the Vidarbha region affected by the heavy rains and floods He will visit Gadchiroli, Vardha, Yavatmal and Chandrapur.