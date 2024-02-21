Maharashtra: Bullock Cart Race Connoisseur 'Goldman' Pandharinath Phadke Passes Away

Pandharinath Phadke, the popular leader and recognised figurehead of the Maharashtra Bailgada (bullock cart) Association, has passed away. He succumbed to heart disease while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panvel. Throughout Maharashtra, Phadke was popularly known as 'Chakda fame', named after the famous Chakdi bullock cart race.

Phadke possessed 40 race bulls

Phadke, hailing from the Vihighar area of Panvel, garnered significant admiration for his strong advocacy of Bailgada sharyat (bullock cart race) traditions. Wherever there was a Bailgada sharyat gathering in Maharashtra, his presence was expected. He possessed more than 40 bulls which participated in various Bailgada sharyat. Following the government's suspension of bullock cart races, Phadke made efforts to reinstate them.

Phadke's looks earned him fame

A distinctive style marked Phadke's presence. Whenever there was a Bailgada sharyat event, his entry was nothing short of spectacular. His attire and demeanor exuded such opulence that all eyes were drawn to him, earning him the moniker of Maharashtra's "Goldman."

Phadke once purchased winning bull for 11 lakh

Phadke's keen eye was particularly on the top bull in the competition. No matter the price, he was determined to acquire it. He once purchased a winning bull for a whopping 11 lakh rupees, demonstrating his passion for both the sport and the animals.

Last year, an incident occurred in Kalyan involving Rahul Patil and Pandharinath Phadke, resulting in gunfire. Phadke was subsequently sentenced in the matter.