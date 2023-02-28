Maharashtra Budget Session: State government announces all monetary help for Bhidewada memorial | PTI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced in state assembly on Tuesday that his government is committed to making Pune's Bhidewada as a national memorial. He said that all the legal issues regarding place will be settled soon as state government is ready to spend any amount on it. Bhidewada from Pune is the place where Savitribai Phule had started the school for girls first time.

The matter came up in house during question hour. NCP MLA from Pune Chetan Tupe raised the issue. He asked state government to clear the position. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also asked state government's position on tenant issues.

CM Shinde says he has issued instructions to clear the dues of tenants

Replying Bhujbal's query Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he has issued instructions to principal secretary urban development to clear the dues of tenants. "The matter is in high court. I have already issued instructions that the cost which would be around Rs 10 cr to be immediately given to tenants. So that during next hearing, matter could be settled and the possession would come to state government," said CM Shinde.

MLA Tupe has also asked about the issue of heritage. The Bhidewada building is almost 150 years old. So, including it in heritage would be important issue. But replying Tupe's query industry minister Uday Samant, who was replying on behalf of CM Shinde said that the archaeology department has cleared that the building can't be included into heritage list. "So we will pay the tenants and take possession. All the work regarding memorial will be done later," he said.

The demand to make Bhidewada as a national memorial was being made by a number of social organisations as well as political parties for long time. The issue was between tenants and the Pune municipality. Now as state government has taken policy decision to clear the tenants money as per market rate, core issue of controversy is settled now.