Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: State To Deploy IoT & AI System For 100 % Air Pollution Monitoring

Mumbai, Feb 25: The Maharashtra government has unveiled plans to use Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technologies to strengthen air pollution monitoring across the state. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while addressing the Legislative Council on Day 3 of the Budget Session 2026.

Stressing the urgency of the issue, the Chief Minister said that unless monitoring becomes fully IoT and AI based, efforts to control pollution will not yield effective results. He stated that the proposed system would be capable of tracking 100 per cent of pollutant sources, whether government or private, including large infrastructure projects.

“This system can track all sources of pollution,” Fadnavis said, underlining the need for comprehensive and technology-driven oversight.

Concerns Raised Over Urban Pollution

The issue was raised in the House by Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray legislator Anil Parab, who drew attention to rising air pollution levels in the Kherwadi area of Bandra in Mumbai. He pointed out that ongoing construction and infrastructure activities were among the key contributors to deteriorating air quality in the locality.

Several other members echoed similar concerns about pollution levels in different parts of the state, calling for stricter monitoring and accountability.

Call For Reliable AQI Data

Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde acknowledged that there have been anomalies in reported Air Quality Index data. She emphasised that citizens should rely only on information released by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board through authenticated platforms.

Addressing the Council, Munde cautioned against misleading claims circulating about AQI levels. She alleged that exaggerated figures were sometimes being used to create obstacles in development projects.

“Recently, someone told me that AQI levels are 600 in Mumbai,” she said. “I urge people to follow official websites and applications that provide authentic information and not get carried away by incorrect data.”

The minister further claimed that compared to last year, the air pollution situation in Mumbai has shown improvement, even as multiple infrastructure and private construction projects continue across the city.

Swift Implementation Ordered

Chief Minister Fadnavis admitted that partial monitoring mechanisms would not be sufficient. He said the government has issued clear instructions for the swift implementation of the IoT and AI based system and stressed that all necessary steps must be taken to make it fully operational at the earliest.

With mounting public concern over air quality, the government’s technology driven approach signals a move towards data-backed governance, aimed at identifying pollution sources accurately and enforcing accountability more effectively.

