Mumbai: Vidhan Bhavan Metro Gate B-4, Shut Due To Ongoing Maharashtra Budget Session, Reopens

Mumbai: The B-4 entry/exit gate of the Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station on the Mumbai Metro 3 (Aqua Line) has been reopened to passengers, while Gate B-5 continues to remain closed as per instructions issued by the Mumbai Police. The update was shared by Mumbai Metro Line 3 authorities on the social media platform X on Wednesday. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

🚨 Advisory for Passengers | Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station



As per revised orders, Gate B-4 at Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station is now OPEN for passenger access.



Earlier, Gates B-4 and B-5 were closed as per Mumbai Police instructions due to security arrangements related to the… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) February 24, 2026

Entry/Exit Gate Closed Due To Ongoing Budget Session

The B-4 and B-5 gates were temporarily shut from February 23 to February 25 following directives from the Mumbai Police due to heightened security measures around the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session. Both gates provide direct access to the Vidhan Bhavan complex, where proceedings of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council are currently underway.

Given the presence of several senior political leaders and ministers in the vicinity during the session, authorities had tightened access points around the complex as a precautionary measure.

Gate B5 Remains Shut

At present, Gate B-4 has resumed operations for public use, while Gate B-5 remains inaccessible until further notice. In addition to B-4, commuters can use alternate entry and exit points, including A1, A2, A3, B1, B2 and B3 gates of the Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station.

Officials have urged passengers to factor in possible movement restrictions and minor delays while planning their commute through the station during the session period.

Maharashtra Budget 2026

The Maharashtra Budget session commenced on Monday, 23rd of February, with the traditional joint sitting of both Houses, addressed by Acharya Devvrat. His address began after the House resonated with Vande Mataram, the National Anthem and the State anthem Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.

The state budget for 2026 is scheduled to be presented on March 6 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Notably, this session marks a rare instance in the state’s legislative history, with the post of Leader of Opposition lying vacant in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

