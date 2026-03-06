Maharashtra Budget 2026: From Sewri-Worli Connector By Sept 2026 To 4th Port At Vadhvan; Devendra Fadnavis Announces Key Infra Announcement For Mumbai

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis on March 6 while presenting the Maharshtra Budget 2026 announced key infrastructure projects for Mumbai. While prersenting the budget, Fadnavis announced extending Mumbai Metro line 11 to Dharavi and BKC, completing the Bandra-Versova Sea Link by 2028, developing 4th Mumbai port at Vadhavan, among other crucial announcemtns. In the state assembly, Fadnavis also called Maharashtra, country’s financial engine and asserted that the state will become $5 trillion economy by 2047.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maha CM's Key Infrastructure Announcement For Mumbai

The Metro Line-11 project which will link Wadala with CSMT and the Gateway of India, the CM announced that the line will be extended to Dharavi and BKC.

The budget also outlined the construction of a signal-free Sewri-Worli Connector to be ready by September 2026.

Fadnavis announced that 130 acres in Wadala will be transformed into a startup and innovation hub.

The CM while presenting the budget also announced that the Bandra-Versova Sea Link will be completed by May 2028. Spanning 3,000 pillars, each placed 60 metres apart, and at a height of 12 metres from the sea level, the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) is expected to significantly alter connections between South Mumbai and the northern suburbs.

4th Mumbai port to be developed at Vadhavan with warehousing and logistics facilities.

Virar, Boisar, and Thane areas around the bullet train site to be developed.