Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: Govt announces apprentice scheme to undertake renovation of ZP schools

In a bid to promote skill development for job aspirants, the Maharashtra government has proposed an outlay of Rs 535 crore. The government has sanctioned a Skill University on the permanent self-finance principle. The university will impart various skills to the youth and make them employable.

The government has proposed the Maharashtra Apprentice Promotion Scheme (MAPS) wherein it will provide 75% of stipend or Rs 5,000 whichever is less, to the apprentice. It will be launched on the Maharashtra Day-May 1.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said around 2 lakh young apprentices will be covered in the year 2021-22. This scheme will provide employment opportunities to the youth. He recalled that he had announced the MAPS in the last budget and had proposed to launch from August 15, 2020. However, due to Covid and lockdown the scheme could not be started.

Further, the government has proposed Rs 2,461 crore for School Education and Sports. The government will provide quality education up to Class XII under the Strengthening the Teaching, Learning and Results of State Education System (STARS) in collaboration with the World Bank. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 976.39 crore.

The government has proposed the Rajmata Jijau Educational Quality Development Campaign worth Rs 3,000 crore for the renovation and repair of dilapidated government Zilla Parishad school buildings.

The government has established Maharashtra International Sports University, Pune has been established. In the first phase, admission will be permitted to 50 students for each of the courses in Sports Science, Sports Technology, Sports Coaching and Training.