Maharashtra: Braille version of Constitution unveiled in Mumbai

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday unveiled a Braille version of the Indian Constitution at an event here.

Minister of State Bacchu Kadu was also present on the occasion, an official statement said.

A valuable work of making available the Indian Constitution in Braille script for the visually impaired has been done.

"Feeling happy to unveil such a novel initiative meant for the divyangs, Munde said at the event, according to the statement.