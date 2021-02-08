Maharashtra Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021: When will Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams be held?

In 2020, the schedule for Stds 10 and 12 board exams in Maharashtra was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. No wonder then, that the lakhs of Maharashtra state board students were nervously awaiting the announcement of dates for this year's SSC and HSC exams as the regular board exam season neared.

Ending their wait, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, last month, announced the dates for the board exams in the state.

Usually conducted in February and March, this year, due to the pandemic, the board exams have been rescheduled by the state education board.

The SSC and HSC exams will be conducted in April and May 2021, Gaikwad announced—SSC will be held from 29 April to 31 May, and HSC will be held from 23 April to 29 May.