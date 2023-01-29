Maharashtra: BJP to support Congress rebel Satyajit Tambe in Nashik Graduates Constituency poll

BJP to support Congress rebel Satyajit Tambe in Nashik Graduates Constituency poll | File Photo

Mumbai: Finally, the BJP on Sunday officially extended its support to Congress rebel and former state Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe in the biennial legislative council election in Nashik Graduates Constituency slated for January 30. The BJP has not fielded its own nominee and the party until today was in wait and watch mode. However, revenue minister and Ahmednagar district guardian minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil today announced the BJP’s support to Satyajit Tambe, who is nephew of Congress Legislature Party leader and former minister Balasaheb Thorat. ‘’BJP workers have decided to vote for Satyajit Tambe,’’ said Vikhe-Patil.

Decision taken by local BJP workers: Vikhe-Patil

He further stated, ‘’The decision was taken at the level of local BJP workers. All our workers have decided to vote for Satyajit Tambe. Satyajit Tambe is young and upcoming leader and he should be given a chance. That is why our workers have taken this decision.’’

Incidentally, Vikhe-Patil and Thorat have been political rivals in the Ahmednagar district, which is known for its vibrant cooperative sector. However, BJP’s decision was on expected lines as Satyajit Tambe is an independent in the fray.

Tambe father-son duo suspended by Congress

Satyajit Tambe and his father Sudhir Tambe have already been suspended from the party. Even though the party had given candidature to Sudhir Tambe, who is a three term legislator, but did not file his nomination. Thereafter, his son Satyajit Tambe staged a rebellion and filed his nomination. The action by the father and the son embarrassed the Congress party as it was left without any official nominee in the Nashik Graduates Constituency. Incidentally, during the seat adjustment with allies Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP, the Congress party had bagged the seat.

Congress has ultimately declared its support to an independent candidate Shubhangi Patil, who has been supported by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP against Satyajit Tambe.

Thorat continues his silence, Tambe says still in Congress

Even though the BJP has now revealed its cards today, Thorat, who is recovering from a hand injury, has been maintaining a silence. However, the state Congress chief Nana Patole said Thorat is the party's senior leader and he will go with the party’s decision. Satyajit Tambe continues to claim that he belongs to the Congress party.

