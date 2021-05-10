Maharashtra: BJP objects to Saamana’s editorial contents, says 'SC decision on an expert panel for oxygen came after Centre's request'

The verbal duels, involving the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Opposition BJP, getting more and more intense thanks to the barbs exchanged by leaders from both the sides and the language used in Saamana edits.
It was evident on Monday, when the editorial appeared in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took pot-shots at the BJP-led central government on tackling the Covid crisis and the Supreme Court decision to appoint a panel of experts to regulate supply of oxygen.
Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, leaders of the opposition in the state legislature, objected to the contents of the Saamana edit. Slamming it both the leaders said, it was the central government that suggested appointment of the panel of experts for the regulation and distribution of oxygen supply to states. To support this, both the leaders flanked contents from the government affidavit.
Is this ignorance or purposeful act of defamation, asked Fadnavis rebuking the edit. How can one be so shallow to write or speak on serious thing like a SC order without even going through the details, said the leader adding, in view of the unrealistic demands the Delhi government and other states, the central government suggested to the SC to constitute a national task force of experts, which would determine the method of allocation and distribution of oxygen across the states and union territories.
The Saamana editorial had said that the apex court formed panel will breathe life into the collapsed health infrastructure in the country. The SC decision is the sign of failure of the Narendra Modi-led government. Alleging that for BJP priority issues were to choose CM for Assam and cornering West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the editorial said the government did not chalk out any supply mechanism for the oxygen supply. The editorial also criticised Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not wearing a mask during his protests in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Darekar demanded a white paper on Centre’s assistance to the Maharashtra government. The centre has always offered assistance to the state government be it for oxygen supply or the supply of ventilators or Remedesivir injections. When the state claims vaccination of 1.7 Cr people has been done, then it should also clarify how the vaccines were made available, he asked.
