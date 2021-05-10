Maharashtra: BJP objects to Saamana’s editorial contents, says 'SC decision on an expert panel for oxygen came after Centre's request'

The verbal duels, involving the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Opposition BJP, getting more and more intense thanks to the barbs exchanged by leaders from both the sides and the language used in Saamana edits.

It was evident on Monday, when the editorial appeared in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took pot-shots at the BJP-led central government on tackling the Covid crisis and the Supreme Court decision to appoint a panel of experts to regulate supply of oxygen.

Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, leaders of the opposition in the state legislature, objected to the contents of the Saamana edit. Slamming it both the leaders said, it was the central government that suggested appointment of the panel of experts for the regulation and distribution of oxygen supply to states. To support this, both the leaders flanked contents from the government affidavit.