'Amit Shah didn't have free time in evening': Sanjay Raut slams Maha govt over sunstroke deaths

Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony: Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar criticise 'poorly planned' event; seek probe | File

At least 11 persons succumbed to heat stroke and over four dozen hospitalised after a mammoth public event in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2022' Award on social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai late Sunday evening to enquire about the well-being of the people admitted there.

Several politicians and ministers criticised the ruling dispensation for poor management of the event.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut while speaking to media criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not keeping the program in the evening.

"This is a heart-rending incident. It happened during a Govt event...Govt should've known that lakhs of people would turn up. It is more than 40 degrees Celsius now. Program should have been held in the evening. But the HM didn't have time in the evening, so this mismanagement occurred for his convenience," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said.

"In the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony held in Navi Mumbai, it was learned that some Shree members died tragically. This news is very sad, painful. A heartfelt tribute to the deceased Sri members! I share in the grief of his family. Om Shanti," Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

नवी मुंबई येथे झालेल्या महाराष्ट्र भूषण सन्मान सोहळ्यात काही श्री सदस्यांचा दुदैवी मृत्यू झाल्याचे समजले. हे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद, वेदनादायी आहे. मृत श्री सदस्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे.

"As 11 people died from dehydration & heatstroke & scores hospitalised at government-sponsored Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, A crime of culpable homicide should be filed against all the organisers," Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Kumbhar said.

"Atleast 11 dead & more than 150 suffered heat stroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan event. The people were sitting in the sun waiting for the award function to begin with VVIP guests. What an insensitive, inhuman tragedy. Shameful." Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

INC Tamil Nadu Vice President Rama Suganthan also condemned the Home Minister for his delayed participation.

"Headline of the media should be 13 + people dies of Heatstroke in a meeting Presided over by Amit Shah, due to his delayed participation !!" INC Tamil Nadu Vice President Rama Suganthan wrote on Twitter.

"11 deaths, over 600 suffer heatstroke in Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony with Amit Shah as chief guest yesterday," INC Mumbai leader Bhushan Patil wrote on Twitter.

