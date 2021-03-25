Maharashtra becomes 1st state to give 5 million vaccine jabs

Maharashtra on Thursday emerged as the leader in COVID-19 vaccination drive and also became the first state to cross 5 million doses benchmark, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary of Public Health Department. “Maharashtra is at the top of the country in the number of COVID 19 vaccine doses administered. We are also the first state to cross 5 million doses benchmark,’’ said Dr Vyas.

The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 6,72,128 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 50,14,774. Interestingly, Maharashtra is the only state to have covered half a crore of the population in terms of vaccination.

Maharashtra surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive. Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 43,27,874 people.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government has been carrying out vaccination of 3 lakh people every day.

The government aims to vaccinate 1.77 crore people with the first dose by May and the second by June. The government has said that 2.20 crore Covidshield and Covaxin vaccines are required. This is to administer eligible persons including those above 60 years and those with comorbidities and frontline workers. Tope said he has urged the union health minister to supply 20 lakh vaccines every week. The state government will now seek more supply of vaccines as the vaccination for all those over 45 years of age has been approved.