Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat offers resignation as Congress' group leader

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat | File

After Congress’ poor performance in the Maharashtra MLC polls, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat has offered his resignation from the Congress Legislature Party.

The development comes after MVA suffered a setback in the Legislative Council polls, results for which were announced on Monday night.

In the polls, the BJP managed to win all the five seats it had contested though it had votes to win four candidates. The Sena and NCP won two seats each. Congress suffered a jolt as one of its two nominees lost.

Meanwhile, Thorat said his party is closely watching the developments in the Shiv Sena regarding the sudden disappearance of Shinde and some party MLAs. If needed, a meeting of the MVA will be held, he said.

Thorat also said that all Congress MLAs have been asked to stay put in Mumbai.

Read Also We have never and will never cheat for power: Eknath Shinde in first tweet after leaving for Surat