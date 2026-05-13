Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Over Alleged Links To Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti & Dogar Gangs | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday morning coordinated raids across multiple district in the state against individuals allegedly linked to or associated with the Shahzad Bhatti Gang and Dogar Gang.

According to sources, searches have been underway since morning in Nalasopara, Mira Road, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Akola, Nanded, Nashik and Jalgaon.

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Officials are also questioning individuals allegedly connected to the gangs through social media platforms or suspected of supporting or following them online.

Sources said the action is part of a wider crackdown aimed at dismantling gangster networks and identifying their local links across Maharashtra.

Who Is Shahzad Bhatti And Why Maharashtra ATS Is Targeting His Alleged Network

Shahzad Bhatti is a Pakistan-based, ISI-linked gangster and terrorist who has been involved in orchestrating various criminal and terror-related activities targeting India.

He is primarily known for using social media to recruit vulnerable Indian youth, lure them with financial incentives, and organize them into "disposable" modules to carry out attacks.

Criminal Activities and Modus Operandi : Bhatti operates from Pakistan, leveraging encrypted messaging platforms and social media to coordinate operations.

His involvement in several high-profile incidents includes:

Gurdaspur Grenade Attack: He is accused of orchestrating the November 2025 grenade attack on a city police station in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Arms and Explosives Trafficking: Intelligence agencies have identified him as a key handler in the supply of illegal weapons, explosives, and ammunition into India.

Targeting High-Risk Individuals: He has been linked to threats against various public figures and has purportedly claimed involvement in assisting the escape of suspects involved in high-profile murder cases.

Relationship with Lawrence Bishnoi: The relationship between Shahzad Bhatti and Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been volatile, shifting from purported cooperation to intense rivalry.

Past Connections: Previously, a video of the two purportedly speaking on a call went viral, fueling speculation about their collaboration.

Current Feud: By late 2025 and early 2026, the relationship had devolved into a significant rivalry. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence, expressed concerns for his safety specifically due to threats from Bhatti.

Reported Attack: In January 2026, the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate claimed responsibility for an attack on Bhatti in Portugal, though his survival status remains unconfirmed.