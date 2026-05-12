India Warns China On Protecting Terror Infrastructure Amid Operation Sindoor Row

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Tuesday issued a sharp message to China over reports claiming Beijing provided assistance to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the Indian military campaign launched following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Speaking during the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said countries claiming to be responsible global powers must reflect on the consequences of shielding terror infrastructure.

“We have seen reports confirming what was already known. Countries that consider themselves responsible should think about the impact such attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure have on their international reputation and credibility,” Jaiswal said.

His remarks came in response to questions regarding reports that China had acknowledged providing ground-level assistance to Pakistan during the conflict in May 2025.

Read Also China Admits Providing On-Ground Technical Support To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

The MEA reiterated that Operation Sindoor was a “precise, targeted and balanced” response aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure operating from Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India had carried out airstrikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan on the night of May 6 and 7, with reports suggesting over 100 terrorists were killed.

The military tensions eased on May 10 after Islamabad reportedly requested a ceasefire, which India accepted while maintaining that Operation Sindoor had only been “paused,” not concluded.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Rahul Singh had claimed China was providing Pakistan with real-time information on Indian military deployments during the conflict. He also alleged that Türkiye supplied Pakistan with Bayraktar drones used during the hostilities.