China Admits Providing On-Ground Technical Support To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

China has officially acknowledged for the first time that it provided on-site technical assistance to Pakistan during last year’s military conflict with India, referred to in New Delhi as Operation Sindoor.

The revelation was reported by the South China Morning Post and marks Beijing’s first formal admission that Chinese personnel were directly involved in supporting Pakistan during the India-Pakistan confrontation.

Operation Sindoor And Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out strikes on nine terror-linked sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian officials said the operation resulted in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists linked to terror organisations including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Chinese Engineers ‘Worked Side By Side’

According to the report, the admission came during an interview aired by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, where engineers from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) spoke about their involvement in assisting Pakistan during the conflict.

One of the engineers, Zhang Heng from AVIC’s Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, said his team provided technical support on-site during the confrontation.

The institute is known for developing advanced Chinese fighter jets and unmanned aerial systems.

Zhang stated that his team was motivated by the desire to ensure that the equipment supplied to Pakistan “truly perform at its full combat potential.”

“That wasn't just a recognition of the J-10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” he said.

Pakistan Operates Chinese-Made Fighter Jets

Pakistan’s Air Force currently operates Chinese-made J-10CE fighter aircraft manufactured by an AVIC subsidiary, highlighting the growing military partnership between Beijing and Islamabad.

Another AVIC employee, Xu Da, reportedly compared the fighter jet to a “child,” reflecting the close involvement of Chinese engineers in maintaining and supporting the aircraft systems.

India Earlier Called Pakistan A ‘Live Lab’ For Chinese Weapons

The latest admission comes months after the Indian Army stated in July 2025 that nearly 81 per cent of Pakistan’s military hardware was of Chinese origin.

Indian military officials had also alleged that China was effectively using Pakistan as a “live lab” to test and evaluate its military technologies under real combat conditions.

US Intelligence Report Flags China As India’s Main Rival

A recent 2025 report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) further underlined the strategic dimension of the issue.

The report stated that India views China as its “primary adversary,” while Pakistan is considered more of an “ancillary security problem to be managed.”

The latest disclosure from Beijing is expected to intensify discussions around China’s growing defence footprint in South Asia and its expanding military cooperation with Pakistan amid continuing regional tensions.