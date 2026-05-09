Rajasthan ATS Arrests Punjab Youth Over Alleged Pro-Khalistan And Pro-Pakistan Posts, Terror Links

Rajasthan ATS officials investigate alleged terror links after apprehending a Punjab-based suspect accused of sharing separatist content online | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, May 9: Taking action against individuals disseminating anti-national and separatist material on social media platforms, the Rajasthan ATS has identified a young suspect from Punjab and initiated legal proceedings against him. Preliminary investigations revealed the presence of pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan posts, videos and comments on the accused's social media accounts.

Punjab resident identified by ATS

The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab. The ATS claims that the accused had transmitted information regarding weapons and potential blast sites to the terrorist organisation.

This case came to light during an investigation conducted by the Social Media Monitoring Wing, following which a team from the Rajasthan ATS executed the operation in Punjab on Friday.

Case registered in Tarn Taran

Based on intelligence provided by the Rajasthan ATS, a case has been registered against the accused, Gurwinder Singh, at the Sadar Patti Police Station in the Tarn Taran district. The ATS and other agencies are now investigating his potential network.

ATS cites digital evidence and terror links

ATS Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh M.N. said, “Following the investigation, a team was sent to Punjab, where digital analysis and interrogation revealed separatist and pro-Pakistan content on the suspect Gurwinder Singh's social media accounts. Chat logs and voice notes were discovered on the accused's Facebook Messenger, indicating conversations with suspicious individuals — including members of the banned terrorist organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF) — regarding the procurement of AK-47 rifles and grenades to carry out bomb blasts. It was also discovered that the suspect had recorded a video of a restricted area — specifically a BSF outpost — using his mobile phone and shared it with his handlers based in Pakistan.”

Accused stayed in Jaipur hotel

According to the ATS, the accused stayed for approximately two months in a hotel in Jaipur under the pretext of employment. During his stay at the hotel, he actively established connections with terrorist groups based in Pakistan and Kashmir.

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Pro-Khalistan content under scanner

Furthermore, the suspect was found to be consistently sharing videos supporting the Khalistan cause, featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of the terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ).

Evidence was uncovered establishing his links with separatist individuals and organisations, as well as the possession of material related to the planning of terrorist activities within the country.