Maharashtra: At Least 6 Dead In Fire At Hand Glove Factory In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Visuals Surface |

Maharashtra: At least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

According to Fire department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.

"We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, told ANI. "Extinguishing work is currently in progress," he added.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a factory in the Waluj MIDC area. Operations to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: On fire in hand gloves manufacturing factory in Waluj MIDC, Fire officer Mohan Mungse says, "We got the call at 2.15 am. When we reached the spot, the entire factory was on fire. The local people informed us that six people were trapped…

Fire Department Confirms 6 Deaths In The Incident

Earlier, locals claimed at least five workers were trapped inside the building. Officials with the fire department later confirmed the deaths of six people in the fire incident.

Workers said that the company was closed, and they were sleeping when the fire broke out. "10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers had told ANI.

Meanwhile, dousing operations are ongoing, and the exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet. More details are awaited.