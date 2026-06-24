Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against Mayuti Govt, After State Fails To Prevent Paper Leaks

Opposition leaders stage protest against government over paper leak. |

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders staged a protest at the Vidhan Bhavan staircase on Wednesday, raising concerns regarding paper leaks and demanding a mega recruitment drive.

Raising slogans against the government, the protest was led by MVA leaders Sachin Ahir, Satej Patil, and others. The MVA accused the Mahayuti government of failing to prevent paper leaks.

Opposition protests over paper leaks

Visuals showed opposition leaders staging a protest against the government over the paper leak issue. The leaders in the video are seen holding a banner that reads, "Stop the MPSC Game, Save the Lives of the Students."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Opposition leaders Sachin Ahir, Satej Patil, and others staged a protest at the Vidhan Bhavan staircase over demands for mega recruitment and concerns regarding ongoing paper leak cases pic.twitter.com/QAvhZi5EVI — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2026

Fake NEET paper accused appears for the exam

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a man arrested for allegedly selling fake NEET question papers was escorted by the Crime Branch to a law college on Tuesday to appear for his first-year law examination after receiving court permission.

According to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the accused, identified as Akshay Malviya, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly selling fake NEET question papers and OMR sheets. He allegedly marketed them online as the actual examination paper for this year's exam and initiated their sale.

Read Also Fake NEET Paper Seller Allowed To Appear For Law Exam; Crime Branch Escorts Him To College

Moreover, police said Akshay Malviya allegedly created fake NEET examination papers and OMR sheets and then marketed them online as the actual examination paper for this year's exam.

Court permits examination appearance

After his arrest, a case was registered against the accused and he was sent to the police custody. His family later approached the court through a lawyer, seeking permission for him to appear in his law examination.

Following the court's directives, the Crime Branch escorted him to the college, where he appeared for his first-year law examination.

According to the police, the investigation into the fake paper-selling racket is underway.

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