Fake NEET Paper Seller Allowed To Appear For Law Exam; Crime Branch Escorts Him To College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man arrested for allegedly selling a fake NEET question paper was taken by the Crime Branch to a law college on Tuesday to appear for his first-year law examination. His permission was granted following an order by the court.

According to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, accused Akshay Malviya was arrested on Sunday for allegedly selling fake NEET question papers and OMR sheets, and then marketing them online as the actual exam paper for this year's exam.

Police said Akshay Malviya allegedly created fake NEET examination papers and OMR sheets and then marketed them online as the actual exam paper for this year's exam.

After his arrest, a case was registered against him and he was sent to police custody. His family later approached the court through a lawyer, seeking permission for him to appear in his law examination.

Following the court's directives, the Crime Branch escorted him to the college where he appeared for his first-year law exam. Police said the investigation into the fake paper-selling racket is underway.