UP's Critically Ill Woman Brought In Ambulance To Indore Collector Hearing Over ₹2-Crore Land Fraud | Caricature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly and critically ill woman was brought from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh to Indore Collector’s public grievance hearing in an ICU ambulance on Tuesday.

It is alleged that a ₹2-crore land fraud prompted the move.

The family alleges that their land, valued at approximately ₹2 crore, was usurped using forged documents, and despite lodging complaints over a long period, they have failed to secure justice.

Farhan, the elderly woman’s son, said his mother owns two plots in the Gandhinagar area of Indore. These plots were originally allotted in 1969 by the then West Nivara Credit Society.

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Subsequently, the property title was transferred to her name, and she has been the lawful owner of the land for several years.

The family and their lawyer, Ashfaq Khan, alleged that responsibility for the property was entrusted to relatives when the family moved to Bijnor.

It is alleged that during this period, certain individuals colluded with the society’s management to create forged allotment letters and documents, thereby registering the property in their own names.

The family claims they reported the matter to police and administrative officials, but no concrete action has been taken so far.

The family submitted a formal complaint on the matter at the Collector’s public hearing.

According to Advocate Ashfaq Khan, the Collector accepted the application and assured them that an investigation would be conducted and action would be taken against those found guilty in accordance with the law.

The family said that after failing to secure a hearing at other levels, they are now pinning their hopes for justice on the Collector’s public grievance hearing.

They are now awaiting the outcome of the administrative investigation and subsequent action.