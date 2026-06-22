Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Order For Speeding Up Pending Housing Projects | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday directed civic officials to expedite pending construction works under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and ensure timely possession of completed housing units to eligible beneficiaries.

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at the Mayor’s conference hall to assess the progress of housing and public works projects being undertaken by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Additional Commissioners Arth Jain and Abhay Rajangaonkar, Superintending Engineer P S Kushwaha and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

During the review, the mayor sought detailed information on the status of all PMAY projects, including sanctioned projects, ongoing and completed constructions, allotted flats, pending works and challenges affecting execution.

Officials presented data on the total number of approved, completed and under-construction flats, along with details of allotted units, registration progress, vacant houses, waiting lists and cancelled cases. Bhargav directed officials to resolve all pending cases and complete remaining on-site works at the earliest so eligible beneficiaries can receive housing without delay.

Special emphasis was laid on the Satpura housing complex and other ongoing residential projects. The mayor directed officials to complete unfinished works in the Satpura complex on a priority basis and hand over possession to eligible beneficiaries as soon as possible. He also instructed officials to expedite remaining works in the 1-BHK housing units at the Aravali complex.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for PMAY 2.0 and proposed housing projects in Sanawadia Extension, Badhiyakima, Sindoda, Rangwasa and Umrikhedi. Bhargav sought details on land availability and development plans in these areas and directed officials to prepare detailed project plans and initiate construction at the earliest.

Highlighting the need for long-term urban planning, the mayor instructed officials to speed up the identification of suitable land parcels within and around the city for future housing projects to meet growing residential demand.

He also discussed alternative housing for families that may need to be relocated due to road construction and expansion projects. Officials were asked to explore options for accommodating affected residents through available housing stock under government schemes.

Bhargav said PMAY is not merely a housing programme but a means of providing citizens with a dignified and secure life. He directed officials to ensure all residential complexes are equipped with essential civic amenities and that grievances of beneficiaries are addressed promptly.

The mayor further instructed officials to expedite the formation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in PMAY housing complexes to ensure better maintenance, cleanliness, security and management of civic facilities through active participation of residents.