Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush

MLA Bacchu Kadu | File

Mumbai: In what could be a game-changing development ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra, there is speculation that another alliance is on the way.

Shiv Sena-backed Independent MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Bacchu Kadu plans to join hands with former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati and Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party leader Narayan Ankush to form a third front in the state.

Revealing his plans, Bacchu Kadu has stated, “If this government does not make any decision regarding farmers and the disabled, I am prepared to take action. What’s the use of leaders who say ‘Jai Shivray’ and ‘Jai Shriram’ only for convenience? The third front will be established in the next 15 days. We will leave Mahayuti soon”.

Efforts will be made to include Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the front. The three leaders met at YB Chavan Centre on Wednesday. The discussion focused on how many seats each party will contest and the key issues the third front will prioritise. However, it was reported that consensus has not yet been reached on four or five key points.

These matters are expected to be clarified in upcoming meetings. “Maharashtra has a tradition of fighting against injustice. To continue this fight, we have decided to form the third front,” said Sambhaji Raje.

Bacchu Kadu's PJP was the first partner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to offer its support to the Shiv Sena rebel group led by Eknath Shinde. However, he was unhappy because he wasn't given a ministerial berth in the government. He has expressed his dissatisfaction with the government on several occasions. A few days ago, Bachhu Kadu announced that his party will contest 20 seats on its own.