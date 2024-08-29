 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush

Shiv Sena-backed Independent MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Bacchu Kadu plans to join hands with former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati and Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party leader Narayan Ankush to form a third front in the state.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
MLA Bacchu Kadu | File

Mumbai: In what could be a game-changing development ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra, there is speculation that another alliance is on the way.

Shiv Sena-backed Independent MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Bacchu Kadu plans to join hands with former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati and Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party leader Narayan Ankush to form a third front in the state.

Revealing his plans, Bacchu Kadu has stated, “If this government does not make any decision regarding farmers and the disabled, I am prepared to take action. What’s the use of leaders who say ‘Jai Shivray’ and ‘Jai Shriram’ only for convenience? The third front will be established in the next 15 days. We will leave Mahayuti soon”.

Efforts will be made to include Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the front. The three leaders met at YB Chavan Centre on Wednesday. The discussion focused on how many seats each party will contest and the key issues the third front will prioritise. However, it was reported that consensus has not yet been reached on four or five key points.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush
Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing Capital Punishment For Rapists; Visuals Surface
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing Capital Punishment For Rapists; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To September 19
Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To September 19

These matters are expected to be clarified in upcoming meetings. “Maharashtra has a tradition of fighting against injustice. To continue this fight, we have decided to form the third front,” said Sambhaji Raje.

Read Also
Mumbai: MLA Bacchu Kadu Stages Protest Outside Sachin Tendulkar’s Residence Against Promoting...
article-image

Bacchu Kadu's PJP was the first partner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to offer its support to the Shiv Sena rebel group led by Eknath Shinde. However, he was unhappy because he wasn't given a ministerial berth in the government. He has expressed his dissatisfaction with the government on several occasions. A few days ago, Bachhu Kadu announced that his party will contest 20 seats on its own.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front...

Mumbai: Tax Consultant & Businessman Sentenced To 5 Years In Tax Refund Fraud Case; 2 Others...

Mumbai: Tax Consultant & Businessman Sentenced To 5 Years In Tax Refund Fraud Case; 2 Others...

Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To...

Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To...

Mumbai: IDBI Manager Jailed For 1 Yr Over ​65 Lakh Fraud Case

Mumbai: IDBI Manager Jailed For 1 Yr Over ​65 Lakh Fraud Case