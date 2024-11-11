 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retired Officials From North Nagpur Senior Citizen Forum Donate One Month's Pension To Independent Candidate Atul Khobragade To Show Support
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retired Officials From North Nagpur Senior Citizen Forum Donate One Month's Pension To Independent Candidate Atul Khobragade To Show Support

According to the retired officials, Khobragade’s sincerity, his loyalty to the principles of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and his ability to get work done through administration are highly inspiring. They firmly stated that they are all standing by him in the upcoming assembly elections, expressing their strong support for such a dedicated leader.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Candidates contesting elections often require financial backing, but it has become increasingly rare for citizens to voluntarily offer financial help to support their candidates. However, in the case of Atul Khobragade, an independent candidate from the North Nagpur Assembly constituency, this is not the case.

In a rare gesture, retired officials and employees from the North Nagpur Senior Citizens Forum have donated one month's pension to Khobragade to assist with his election campaign. They have also called on the community to support this new leadership with open hands.

Retired Employees Share Their Concerns

The retired employees shared their concerns, stating, "We have been living in North Nagpur for many years. Even though we are now retired, the situation in this area has largely remained unchanged. Development seems to be only on paper. We still have to struggle for quality education for our children, job opportunities, and proper healthcare."

The employees highlighted that they had become involved in social work three years ago after connecting with the Youth Graduate Forum. Under the leadership of Atul Khobragade, significant progress has been made in addressing issues in North Nagpur. Khobragade has played a pivotal role in the development of facilities such as the Convention Center, Patankar Udyan, Birdi Main Road, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, and the Indora Metro Station.

According to the retired officials, Khobragade’s sincerity, his loyalty to the principles of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and his ability to get work done through administration are highly inspiring. They firmly stated that they are all standing by him in the upcoming assembly elections, expressing their strong support for such a dedicated leader.

