Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture

The Mahayuti and MVA Alliance release their manifestos for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2024

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti have released 'make everyone happy manifestos' on Sunday. But they have not touched upon one important promise - how to protect the state from the economic crisis with mounting debt that will soon touch Rs 8 lakh crore.

While there were expectations that Mahayuti and MVA would propose a common minimum programme (CMP), the alliances instead released manifestos filled with specific pledges. The MVA's manifesto, titled Maharashtranama, and the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, which includes 25 promises.

Both coalitions have included various freebies in their manifestos – an approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised as revdi culture. Their promises range from fixed financial support for women, loan waivers, free electricity, free bus rides, and fixed annual aid for families and farmers.

As it has become a common knowledge that the state fiscal deficit has crossed Rs1 lakh crore and revenue deficit forcing the state government to go for borrowings to meet its routine expenditure, none of the coalitions have spoken about it.

By far, the BJP has once again promised to make the state a $1 trillion economy which it has been speaking about since the last few years. But, a fact can not be ignored that the industrial sector is not too happy with the government and many of them have shifted their base elsewhere due to varied reasons.

The MVA, on the other hand, has promised to conduct a caste-based census and remove the 50% cap on reservations. Its promise to fill up 2.5 lakh vacancies. But, the fact is that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has not been able to meet the demands of timely recruitment drives.

When the state is expected to spend Rs46,000 crore per annum on Ladki Bahin Scheme, the MVA decision to double the amount will lead to two-fold increase in spendings. The Mahayuti too has promised to make the current amount of Rs1,500 to Rs21,00 per month. The farmer loan waiver scheme may add at least Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 crore annually.

Both the Mahayuti and the MVA have not spelled out any plan to increase the state income which will fund its populist schemes.

The promise for subsidised power supply to farmers will add a huge burden. The MVA promise to pay Rs4,000 per month to unemployed youths is likely to add to the woes of the state finances.

According to the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the 5 guarantees will be helpful in the welfare of all in Maharashtra.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, the Sankalp Patra released by him was a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.