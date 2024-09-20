Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : Polling Booths Increased To 10,111 In Mumbai As Voter Capacity Reduced To 1,250

Polling Booth | ANI/ Representative Image

In the upcoming state assembly election, the maximum number of voters per polling booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250. The decision aims to prevent overcrowding at polling stations, a challenge faced during the Lok Sabha elections. As a result, the number of polling booths has increased by 208, bringing the total to 10,111. To support this initiative, "Know Your Polling Station" campaign has been launched to raise awareness and ensure voters are well-informed about their designated polling locations.

Mumbai District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani held a second review meeting with representatives from various political parties at the civic headquarters on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi, Mumbai City District Collector Sanjay Yadav, and other officials. Gagrani appealed the political representatives to support the authorities' efforts in reaching as many voters as possible, emphasising the importance of increasing voter turnout.

Each polling station is expected to accommodate an average of 1,200 to 1,300 voters. As a result, the number of polling stations has increased in certain areas, while others have been decentralised. To inform voters about these changes, the administration has launched the "Know Your Polling Station" awareness campaign. Under this initiative, voter registration officials will go door to door to provide information about the new locations of polling stations. Additionally, registered voters will be notified through written communication and various media outlets, said the civic official.