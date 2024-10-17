 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will Contest All Seats Independently

Mahadev Jankar contested the Parbhani Lok Sabha seat in the last election but faced defeat. Political analysts suggest that he is dissatisfied with the Mahayuti’s allocation of seats for the assembly election.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
NSP President Mahadev Jankar |

In a setback to Mahayuti, the president of the National Social Party, Mahadev Jankar, on Wednesday announced his decision to exit the ruling alliance and said his outfit would independently contest all 288 seats in the assembly election.

Jankar contested the Parbhani Lok Sabha seat in the last election but faced defeat. Political analysts suggest that he is dissatisfied with the Mahayuti’s allocation of seats for the assembly election.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Eligible Voters Have 3 More Days To Register, Check Details Here
article-image

In a media interview, Jankar emphasised that while he was not upset with any individual in Mahayuti, he believed the NSP should become a significant political force, on a par with the BJP and Congress. He expressed the need to assess his party’s strength and fortune independently in the elections.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mahayuti Leads In 7 Of 8 Pune City Assembly Seats Based On 2024 Lok...
article-image

He acknowledged Mahayuti’s support in the Lok Sabha election, where the alliance provided a single seat, but stated that the party now seeks to establish its own strength. To gain official recognition, the NSP aims to secure at least 12 MLAs or two MPs.

FPJ Shorts
Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Explores Patterns Of Domestic Abuse In South Asian Community Through Ancient Torture-Inspired Art
Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Explores Patterns Of Domestic Abuse In South Asian Community Through Ancient Torture-Inspired Art
Post Visa Exemption, Indian Tourists In Malaysia Set To Cross 1 Million Mark Breaking Pre-Covid Record
Post Visa Exemption, Indian Tourists In Malaysia Set To Cross 1 Million Mark Breaking Pre-Covid Record
Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After High Court Intervention
Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After High Court Intervention
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water Crisis

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After...

Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Manager For Cheating And Forgery After...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Suspends Water Connections For Buildings Above 4 Floors With Ongoing Water...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will...

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings,...

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Former Directors Of Goli Vada Pav To Cooperate With Insolvency Proceedings,...

Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch...

Mumbai: Fake Cop Tries To Extort ₹50,000 From Collegian Over E-Cigarette In Andheri's MIDC; Watch...