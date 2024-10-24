 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Steers MVA Toward Seat-Sharing Consensus, Yet Tensions Linger
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Steers MVA Toward Seat-Sharing Consensus, Yet Tensions Linger

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Steers MVA Toward Seat-Sharing Consensus, Yet Tensions Linger

the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finally revealed a seat-sharing formula on Wednesday evening—85 seats each for Congress, the NCP (Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party), and Uddhav Shiv Sena (UBT). However, as with any deal brokered by Pawar, there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar | File

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar has long been the master of political strategy, often referred to as “Power Play” for good reason. On Wednesday, he once again demonstrated why, proving that age and setbacks have done little to diminish his ability to outmaneuver opponents. But first, the news: after days of intense negotiations, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finally revealed a seat-sharing formula on  Wednesday evening—85 seats each for Congress, the NCP (Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party), and  Uddhav Shiv Sena  (UBT). However, as with any deal brokered by Pawar, there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Agreement Is Incomplete

The agreement is, in fact, incomplete. It all began when Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena UBT struggled to reach a consensus on how to divide Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats. To resolve the deadlock, Congress leaders sought Pawar’s guidance, holding a crucial meeting at the Y.B. Chavan Centre in South Mumbai. Pawar, the veteran mediator, quickly set to work, bringing together Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar (Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly), MPCC (Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee) President Nana Patole, and Congress group leader Balasaheb Thorat. In true Pawar fashion, the formula was unveiled, but the finer details were left hanging.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: RSS To Campaign For BJP In Maharashtra Elections Amid JP Nadda's Controversial 'Party...
article-image

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced the tentative agreement—85 seats each for the major partners and a consensus on 270 seats. The remaining 18 seats, however, are still up for debate. Raut, accompanied by Patole (with whom he had recently clashed), assured the press, “We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats, and discussions on the remaining 18 will continue tomorrow. The MVA stands united in its mission to defeat the Mahayuti government.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Zeeshan Siddique Taunts Congress After Bandra East Seat Given To Sena UBT; Gets Trolled
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Zeeshan Siddique Taunts Congress After Bandra East Seat Given To Sena UBT; Gets Trolled
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases Third List Of 13 Candidates; Check It Here
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases Third List Of 13 Candidates; Check It Here
Sangh-Um Sharanam: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets RSS Chief Bhagwat In Mathura
Sangh-Um Sharanam: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets RSS Chief Bhagwat In Mathura
'YRF & Dharma Have Ego': Scam 1992 Actor Vikram Kapadia Says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar Pay LESS To Artists
'YRF & Dharma Have Ego': Scam 1992 Actor Vikram Kapadia Says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar Pay LESS To Artists

The seat-sharing breakdown also includes allocations for smaller parties within the alliance—such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Fifteen seats have been earmarked for these smaller players, though discussions over their final distribution continue. Despite the show of unity, tension lingers. Nana Patole, for instance, remains at odds with Shiv Sena UBT over Vidarbha’s constituencies, where the Sena UBT has tactfully avoided naming candidates to prevent further clashes. As always, Pawar’s balancing act between ally and adversary is apparent, as he navigates these undercurrents.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Releases First List Of 38 Candidates, Including 32...
article-image

Wadettiwar On Discussions Over Potential Sweat-Swapping

Emerging from the latest meeting, Wadettiwar said discussions over potential seat-swapping were ongoing, with Congress’s high command set to decide on five disputed constituencies. When asked about the alleged tensions between Patole and Raut, Wadettiwar brushed off the speculation, urging the press not to fabricate issues that didn’t exist. The so-called 85-85-85 formula is far from a neat resolution. A number of constituencies remain problematic, particularly in Bhiwandi West, Versova, Colaba, and Nagpur South.

The MVA’s public front may appear united, but the real contest will be over the elusive 18 seats still up for grabs - if 15 seats are left for the alliance partners. Also, after the meeting, Nana Patole mentioned a formula of 85-85-85 for 270 seats, with the remaining 15 seats to be allocated to alliance partners. However, if the formula is set at 85-85-85, the total adds up to only 255 seats.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First...
article-image

So, why did Nana Patole mention 270 seats? This raises the question of whether there is still an unresolved issue of a total of 33 seats within the MVA. It is expected that further meetings will be held in the next two days, during which a final decision on seat distribution for the Mahavikas Aghadi is hoped to be made. As always, Pawar might just make a few deft moves on Maharashtra’s political chessboard by quietly pulling the strings. Watch this space.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Zeeshan Siddique Taunts Congress After Bandra East Seat Given To Sena...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Zeeshan Siddique Taunts Congress After Bandra East Seat Given To Sena...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases Third List Of 13 Candidates; Check It Here

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases Third List Of 13 Candidates; Check It Here

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Steers MVA Toward Seat-Sharing...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Steers MVA Toward Seat-Sharing...

Mumbai Weather Update: Hazy Skies Cover The City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures And Alerts

Mumbai Weather Update: Hazy Skies Cover The City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures And Alerts

Salman Khan Threat Case: Vegetable Seller From Jharkhand Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To...

Salman Khan Threat Case: Vegetable Seller From Jharkhand Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To...