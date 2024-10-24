 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First List Of 45 Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First List Of 45 Candidates

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First List Of 45 Candidates

The party has announced the name of Abhijit Adsul, son of former MP Anandrao Adsul, from Daryapur. It has also decided to field Ashish Jaiswal from Ramtek, who won last time as independent.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:36 AM IST
article-image

The Shiv Sena (Shinde)’s first list of candidates consists mainly of MLAs who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022 or their family members.

One such loyalist is Sada Sarwankar, who has been renominated from Mahim. MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced his son Amit’s candidacy from Mahim earlier this week, and the Shinde Sena’s decision to field Sarwankar from there has raised eyebrows in the BJP.

Raj had supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election and the BJP is expected to return the favour by not campaigning against Amit. So Shinde Sena’s decision has come as a surprise to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the candidate from Kopri Pachpakhadi in Thane, and Pratap Sarnaik will be the candidate from Owla Majiwada. Shinde will face Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Anand Dighe, the CM’s mentor.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai PMAY Scheme
Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai PMAY Scheme
Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police Apologises, Says It Was Sent By Mistake
Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police Apologises, Says It Was Sent By Mistake
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral Politics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral Politics
Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case
Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Announces First List Of 65 Candidates For...
article-image

The Shinde Sena has so far not reacted to the BJP’s first list of candidates. The saffron party has wrested five seats from it. These are the seats the Shinda Sena had contested in 2019 and lost.

Announcing the names of the candidates, the Shinde Sena has renominated almost all the ministers, including Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai, Tanaji Sawant, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Gulabrao Patil and Deepak Kesarkar. It has accommodated family members of two MPs: Sandipan Bhumre and Ravindra Waikar. While Vilas, son of Bhumre, will contest from Paithan, Manisha Ravindra Waikar will be the party nominee from Jogeshwari (East).

Read Also
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM Releases First List Of 35 Candidates, CM Hemant Soren To...
article-image

Shinde has nominated Suhas, son of late MLA Anil Babar, from Khanapur constituency in Sangli district, and announced the name of Amol Patil, son of MLA Chimanrao Patil, from Erandol.

The party has announced the name of Abhijit Adsul, son of former MP Anandrao Adsul, from Daryapur. It has also decided to field Ashish Jaiswal from Ramtek, who won last time as independent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai...

Maharashtra Coastal Zone Authority Directs Raigad Collector To Probe CRZ Violations In Navi Mumbai...

Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police...

Salman Khan Threat Case: Jharkhand Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral...

Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case

Mumbai: NM Joshi Marg Police Arrest Accused Fugitive In Navi Mumbai After 20 Years In Fraud Case

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde Backs Fellow Sena Rebels, Family Members In First...