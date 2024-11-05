Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kolhapur North Constituency To Poll Without MVA Candidate As Congress Nominee Madhurima Raje Withdraws Nomination

The Congress party suffered a major blow in Kolhapur ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections as party candidate for the Kolhapur North constituency, Madhurima Raje Malojiraje Bhosale, withdrew her nomination on Monday. This surprising move comes after the Congress party's initial decision to nominate Rajesh Latkat, only to replace him with Madhurima, the daughter-in-law of Kolhapur Congress MP Shahu Maharaj, at the eleventh hour.

Upset over the party's decision, Rajesh Latkat filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Senior party leaders tried to convince Latkat to withdraw his nomination as an independent candidate, but he refused. This led Shahu Maharaj to ask Madhurima to withdraw her nomination. After Madhurima retracted her nomination, the Kolhapur North constituency now has no Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate. Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar, representing the Mahayuti alliance, will face Congress rebel Rajesh Latkat.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced his support for Rajesh Latkar.

A tense exchange occurred between senior Congress leader Satej Patil and supporters of Madhurima Raje Malojiraje Bhosale when she arrived at the Election Commission (EC) office to withdraw her nomination, as per reports.

Eyewitnesses saw Patil expressing frustration, shouting at Madhurima’s supporters, questioning their commitment, and criticising the decision to back out of the race.

This development holds significant implications for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, particularly in the Kolhapur North constituency. This seat has seen shifting victories: Shiv Sena's Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar won in 2014, Congress candidate Chandrakant Pandit Jadhav won in 2019, and following Jadhav’s passing, his wife, Jayashree Jadhav, won a by-election but later joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after being denied a Congress ticket.

With Madhurima’s exit, the competition is now wide open, making it a closely watched race between Rajesh Latkat and Kshirsagar. The outcome will be crucial for the MVA alliance’s regional influence.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the vote count for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. Monday, November 4, marked the final day for nomination withdrawals.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)