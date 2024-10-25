Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

representative pic

A recent survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS and MIT-SOG has given the edge to the ruling Mahayuti alliance on the back of the infrastructure development and welfare schemes announced by the government.

The Maharashtra pre-poll study 2024, conducted between September 21 and October 6, indicated that key sectors such as public transport, electricity, water supply and sanitation have seen improvements, largely under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Mahayuti has inaugurated metro lines, the coastal road, MTHL, Samruddhi Highway in the last few months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has visited the state multiple times in the last few months to either inaugurate or launch new projects.

The BJP-led government seems to be banking on the welfare schemes that it has implemented to gain voter support and it seems to be working, shows the survey. Leading this is the very popular Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme under which Rs1,500 per month is transferred to women from economically weaker sections.

The Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, which is aimed at improving primary healthcare, is known to onethird of the respondents and only 30% of it benefited from it. The survey shows that the MVA is the preferred choice of party among Muslims, ST/SCs and tribals. It indicated that within the MVA, Uddhav Thackeray is the preferred CM candidate among voters.