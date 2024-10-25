 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

The BJP-led government seems to be banking on the welfare schemes that it has implemented to gain voter support and it seems to be working, shows the survey.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
representative pic

A recent survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS and MIT-SOG has given the edge to the ruling Mahayuti alliance on the back of the infrastructure development and welfare schemes announced by the government.

The Maharashtra pre-poll study 2024, conducted between September 21 and October 6, indicated that key sectors such as public transport, electricity, water supply and sanitation have seen improvements, largely under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Mahayuti has inaugurated metro lines, the coastal road, MTHL, Samruddhi Highway in the last few months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has visited the state multiple times in the last few months to either inaugurate or launch new projects.

The BJP-led government seems to be banking on the welfare schemes that it has implemented to gain voter support and it seems to be working, shows the survey. Leading this is the very popular Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme under which Rs1,500 per month is transferred to women from economically weaker sections.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City
Annu Kapoor Claims Chak De! India Changed Hindu Coach's Identity To Kabir Khan: 'Want To Show Muslim Make Fun Of Pandit'
Annu Kapoor Claims Chak De! India Changed Hindu Coach's Identity To Kabir Khan: 'Want To Show Muslim Make Fun Of Pandit'
143 Companies To Post Q2 Results Today, Including BPCL, Bank Of Baroda, HPCL, & Interglobe Aviation
143 Companies To Post Q2 Results Today, Including BPCL, Bank Of Baroda, HPCL, & Interglobe Aviation
Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency
Vistara's Delhi-Hyderbad Flight Diverted Due To A Medical Emergency
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrakant Patil's Nomination Highlights BJP's Focus On Caste...
article-image

The Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, which is aimed at improving primary healthcare, is known to onethird of the respondents and only 30% of it benefited from it. The survey shows that the MVA is the preferred choice of party among Muslims, ST/SCs and tribals. It indicated that within the MVA, Uddhav Thackeray is the preferred CM candidate among voters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Families Go To War As NCP (SP) Reveals List

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Families Go To War As NCP (SP) Reveals List

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar...

Bombay HC Restricts Customs Dept From Destroying 7 Artworks By Renowned Artists FN Souza & Akbar...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP, To Contest As Independent