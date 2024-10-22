 Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Gains Momentum As Gujarat Industries Move To Maharashtra
As Maharashtra gears up for the assembly elections, the relocation of industries has come into focus again. The MVA has been alleging that industries have been moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat. But a new development, where some industries from Gujarat have moved to Maharashtra, has given a powerful hand to Mahayuti's counter

Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Mahayuti leaders | File

As Maharashtra gears up for its upcoming state elections, the relocation of industries has come into focus again. The opposition has for a very long time talked about industries moving from Maharashtra to other states including Gujarat. But, with a new development in which industries from Gujarat have moved to Maharashtra has given a powerful counter in the hands of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The industrial migration from Gujarat to Maharashtra has been triggered after several textile factories moved from Surat to Maharashtra’s Navapur and Nandurbar districts. Lower electricity costs and business-friendly conditions are key factors driving this relocation, said officials from the industries department. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)’s Navapur industrial township has emerged as a hub for these relocating industries, currently hosting 130 textile factories, with many more on the way.

"Navapur now hosts 130 textile factories, with over two dozen more Surat-based industrialists preparing to set up operations there. Located just 100 kilometres from Surat, Navapur offers a strategic location with distinct advantages," said the official.

In line with this trend, the state government’s recent approval of seven mega and super mega industrial projects, totaling Rs 81,137 crore, further highlights Maharashtra’s efforts to attract large-scale investments. These projects are expected to generate 20,000 jobs across key regions such as Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada, with industries ranging from high-tech lithium battery manufacturing to electric vehicles and semiconductor production. This influx of investment underscores the state’s growing appeal to businesses.

"Following years of stagnation under the previous Mahavikas Aghadi government, the Mahayuti government has ramped up efforts to restore Maharashtra's position as a prime business destination. Devendra Fadnavis’ long-term vision has been instrumental in fostering a business-friendly environment, ensuring that Maharashtra remains competitive in attracting industries and investment," said a senior BJP leader.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had previously announced that Maharashtra leads the country in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), having received ₹70,795 crore in FDI from April to June 2024, accounting for over 52% of India’s total FDI during this period.

The recent relocation of industries not only highlights Maharashtra’s business appeal but also marks a significant victory for Mahayuti and Devendra Fadnavis. As Maharashtra continues to offer competitive advantages, the state’s position as a leading business hub is further strengthened, paving the way for future growth and investment.

