Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Targets Rahul Gandhi, Accuses Him Of Embracing Radical & Anti-National Forces

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pics

In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused him of aligning with radical and anti-national elements, painting a controversial image of the leader ahead of the state’s upcoming assembly elections. Fadnavis' remarks, delivered in a recent interview, took aim at Gandhi’s actions and associations, suggesting a growing divergence from democratic principles.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Key Criticism

Fadnavis' key criticism centers around Gandhi’s use of a red-covered Constitution, a move he claims symbolizes disorder and anarchy. Traditionally, the Indian Constitution is presented with a blue cover, and Fadnavis argued that Gandhi’s choice of red aligns more with left-wing extremist ideologies than the democratic values that the Constitution embodies. "Rahul Gandhi holds the Constitution in one hand, while supporting anarchy with the other," Fadnavis charged, suggesting that Gandhi’s actions go against the very spirit of the document he claims to uphold.

The Deputy Chief Minister also accused Gandhi of fostering links with "Urban Naxals" and anarchist groups. He claimed that these forces are exerting influence over Congress, driving the party toward a more radical agenda. Fadnavis pointed to Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as an example, which he initially believed was a unifying initiative for the country. However, he expressed concerns over the participation of over 180 groups with alleged anti-national views, questioning the true intent of the yatra and suggesting that it has become a vehicle for divisive forces rather than a platform for national unity.

Controversy Deepens

The controversy further deepened with reports that media coverage would be barred at Gandhi’s upcoming "Constitution Honor Convention" in Nagpur. Fadnavis, highlighting the irony, asked why the press would be excluded from an event meant to honor the Constitution. "They talk about saving democracy but exclude the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, from a meeting on the Constitution," he remarked, accusing Gandhi and the Congress of undermining transparency and accountability.

In contrast, Fadnavis outlined his own relationship with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that although the RSS officially remains neutral in politics, he regularly seeks its guidance, particularly in countering what he described as the "anarchist forces" within Congress. He emphasized that the BJP’s struggle in Maharashtra goes beyond Congress, as it faces off against what he views as anti-national elements infiltrating the political landscape.

Fadnavis’ remarks underscore the widening ideological chasm between the BJP and Congress as Maharashtra heads into its elections. With both parties positioning themselves as the true defenders of India’s democratic values, these ongoing attacks could play a crucial role in shaping voter sentiment and influencing the state’s political trajectory. As the electoral battle heats up, the stakes are high for both parties, with the outcome of these ideological clashes likely to shape the future of governance in Maharashtra.