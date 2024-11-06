Maharashtra Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Sanjay Raut's Brother Sunil For Referring To Woman Leader As 'Scapegoat'

MLA Sunil Raut | ANI/File

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against Sunil Raut, the brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, for controversial remarks made against Suvarna Karanje, a political rival from the Vikhroli Assembly constituency. During an election rally, Raut allegedly referred to Karanje as a “scapegoat” that would be “slaughtered” on November 20.

The incident took place in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East on October 27 and FIR was registered on November 4. The case was registered after Karanje filed a compaint.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut brother and sitting MLA from Mumbai's Vikhroli constituency while addressing his workers referred Shinde Sena candidate Suvarna Karange (67) as 'goat'.

While addressing the workers, Raut said in Hindi "Election jab chalu hua, tab mai bhi dekh raha tha, kaun mere saame khad hone wala hai, takkar bi vaisi honi chahiye na, lekin koi mere saamne aane ki himmatt hi nahi karraha tha, sab piche. Jab bakra banana hi tha, to bakri ko mere gale me dal di. Abhi 20 tarikh ko katenge bakri ko." (Since election was announced I was waiting who is fighting against me. The fight should be equivalant. But no one dared. When it was time to make someone 'bakra', a 'bakri' (goat) was fielded against me. Now on November 20, the goat will be slaughtered).

In the FIR, police has added section 79 (insult to modesty) among others of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Raut.

This is the second FIR filed against a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. The first FIR was by the Nagpada police against MP Arvind Sawant following his controversial remark against Shaina NC where he addressed her as “imported maal”.

In response, Sanjay Raut while talking to media on Tuesday, said, "Only a case has been registered. False cases will be foisted on us, and we will be put in jail. We are not scared. We expect more cases against us. We will be externed and put behind bars for which are prepared. We will settle scores after November 23 (counting day). Police officers doing it should keep this in mind."

"Sunil Raut has done a fraction of the work I have achieved as a three-time corporator," the Karanje said. She further claimed that the Sena (UBT) MLA had repeatedly made disparaging comments about women, including a past incident when he referred to her as "Kaikeyi" (Lord Ram's stepmother).

Shaina NC, candidate of Shiv Sena from Mumba Devi, said, "This is the most regressive comment coming from Sunil Raut. On one hand they call us "Bakri" and use the word "maal". Look at the mind and thought process. We have a PM who respects women, you have a CM who has empowered us with the 'Ladli Bahin' scheme and then we have 'Maha Vinas Aghadi' where they are referring us to mere objects."