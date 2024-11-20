 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam Casts His Vote At Sachivalay Gymkhana, Urges People To Exercise Their Franchise
"For the past one month, nearly 5 lakh polling officers & employees as well as more than 2 lakh security personnel were working continuously for you and are waiting now at polling stations and booths awaiting your arrival. Don't sit at home thinking that it is a holiday. We are waiting for you with all the facilities to encourage you to ensure that you are exercising your franchise," he said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, S. Chockalingam cast his vote for the Assembly Elections, at the polling booth in Sachivalay Gymkhana under Colaba constituency in Mumbai | ANI

Mumbai: Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, S. Chockalingam cast his vote for the Assembly Elections, at the polling booth in Sachivalay Gymkhana under Colaba constituency in Mumbai on Wednesday and urged voters to exercise their franchise.

S. Chockalingam said, "For the past one month, nearly 5 lakh polling officers and employees as well as more than 2 lakh security personnel were working continuously for you and are waiting now at polling stations and booths awaiting your arrival. Don't sit at home thinking that it is a holiday. We are waiting for you with all the facilities to encourage you to ensure that you are exercising your franchise."

"As the Commission says very frequently, it is a small lean organisation but on the day of poll it becomes vey big and includes everyone. Without everyone's cooperation it is impossible to conduct this. I appreciate all the efforts taken by entire election machinery ensuring that there will be free, fair and peaceful polls," he added.

From Colaba, BJP's Rahul Narwekar, representing the Mahayuti alliance, is contesting against the Congress candidate Heera Devasi from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Voting began at 7 am for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

PM Modi Urges Citizens To Vote In Large Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X.

"Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi posted on X.

Security Heightened

Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86.

The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters. Maharashtra witnessed a high-decibel campaign ahead of the elections for its 288 assembly seats.

The intense campaigning ended on Monday, November 18, 2024, paving the way for today's voting. The battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly has been characterised by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals.

The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

