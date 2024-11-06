 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Takes U-Turn On Sada Sarvankar In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Takes U-Turn On Sada Sarvankar In Mahim

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Sada Sarvankar | File pic

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party {BJP) has decided to back Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar in the Mahim constituency over Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, signalling a shift in strategy within the Mahayuti alliance.

This decision follows failed attempts by the BIF to broker consensus with MNS for Amit's candidacy. Sarvankar, a three-term legislator, had refused to step aside despite intense pressure from BIP, who initially sought a unified front with MNS to contest the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP. However, when Raj Thackeray declined to meet Sarvankar, the BJP had no choice but to abandon its MNS outreach and align firmly with Sarvankar under alliance loyalty.

Despite extensive discussions and BIP's maneuvering, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ultimately respected Sarvankar’s decision, leaving the BJP's earlier plans for MNS support in limbo. Sarvankar had initially considered withdrawing but felt the need to ensure his party's dominance in Mahim, even if it meant sidelining the Thackeray heir.

