Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Know Voter Turnout Till 1 PM in Mumbai And Suburbs

Voting percentage in Maharashtra was 32.18 per cent by 1 pm. |

Mumbai: Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is going on. Voters across the state have taken time to come out to vote and as a result, the day saw a slow start to voting but numbers are gradually growing. By 1 PM, Mumbai City had an average of 27.73 per cent voter turnout while the suburban district had 30.43 per cent turnout. Voting percentage in Maharashtra was 32.18 per cent.

Mumbai city and suburbs have 36 assembly seats. Here are constituency-wise voting percentages in Mumbai and the suburban district.

The race is on for 288 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The state is currently ruled by Mahayuti which comprises Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), BJP and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). The opposition coalition comprises of Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress.

Currently, Mahayuti has 202 MLAs with it. Of these, BJP has 102, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38 MLAs and other parties account for 22.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats with it. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have 6 seats. Fifteen seats in the assembly are vacant.

Voting for Maharashtra eletions will go on till 6 pm. It is expected that exit polls will be out before 6:30 pm. As per rules, publishing or airing exit polls before conclusion of voting is forbidden.