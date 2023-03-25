Maharashtra Assembly: Devendra Fadnavis tables CAG report over alleged ₹12,000 crore scam by BMC

Fadnavis tables CAG report over alleged ₹12,000 crore scam by BMC | File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has tabled a CAG audit report in the Maharashtra Assembly regarding the affairs of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the past few years, including and inquiry into projects worth ₹12,000 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fadnavis stated that corruption did happen in BMC during 2019 to July 2022 adding that many contracts were awarded without calling tenders.

Following Fadnavis' comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the state government should conduct a CAG inquiry in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune municipality, adding that "CM" stands for "corrupt man".

"We have also brought out corruption of BMC in the current assembly session like sanitary napkin scam," Thackeray said.