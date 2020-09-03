IPS shuffle: Maharashtra government transfers 50 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle, a day after the 10-day celebration of the Ganesh festival, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred around 50 IPS officers. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Rajanish Sheth has been elevated to the Director General’s (DG) rank and appointed as the DG, Anti Corruption Bureau. Rashmi Shukla, ADGP Intelligence has been promoted to the DG and post as DG of Civil Defence. Shukla will be replaced by ADGP (anti-corruption) Ashutosh Dumbre as Commissioner, State Intelligence.

The state government has separated DG (Home Guard)and Director (Civil Defence) and by doing so Shukla has been posted as DG (Civil Defence). The anti-terrorist squad ADGP Deven Bharati has been removed from the post and kept on waiting

MIlind Bharambe, who was special inspector general (IG) (law and order)has been appointed as joint commissioner of police (crime), Mumbai, while Nashik Commissioner Vishwas Nagre-Patil is the new joint CP (law and order), Mumbai, Special IG Krishna Prakash (administration) in DG’s office as Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police. Further, Suhas Warke, who is special IG (Kolhapur range) has been posted as special IG (law and order in DG’s office).

Rajendra Singh, ADGP (special campaign) has been posted as ADGP (law and order, Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner (state intelligence) as Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Jaijit Singh, ADGP(Railway) as ADGP (anti-corruption), VK Choube, joint commissioner (law and order) as ADGP(anti-corruption), Sadanand Date, who has returned from the Central deputation will be new Commissioner of Police of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar. The present Nagpur CP Bhushan Kumar has been posted as ADGP (traffic), the Navi Mumbai CP Sanjay Kumar as ADGP (training and special squads) and ADGP Bipin Kumar Singh (anti-corruption) has Navi Mumbai CP.

Yashaswi Yadav, special IG (coastal security) has been appointed as joint CP (traffic) Mumbai, Madhukar Pandey, joint CP( traffic) as special IG (coastal security), Deepak Pandey, special IG as new Nashik CP, Rajkumar Vatkar, joint CP (Navi Mumbai) as joint CP (administration) Mumbai.

Further, Manoj Lohia, special IG (Nanded range) has been appointed as Special IG (Kolhapur), Chering Dorje, special IG (Nashik range) as special IG (Mumbai), Pratap Dighavkar, special IG (crime against women) as special IG (Nashik range).