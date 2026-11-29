NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. | File Photo.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Abhay Singh Jagtap has resigned from his organisational posts and the party's primary membership, citing its stance on the government's Delimitation Bill.

Jagtap, citing differences with the party leadership over ideological principles, submitted his resignation letter to NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Shashikant Shinde on Saturday, the Economic Times reported.

He was serving as the president of the Man-Khatav Assembly constituency and the state general secretary of the Nationalist Youth Congress. In his resignation letter, Jagtap expressed dissatisfaction with the party's decision to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that the move compromised its ideological principles.

NCP (SP)'s Stand On Delimitation Bill

Jagtap's resignation comes after the party extended its support to the proposed Bill. On November 27, senior NCP (SP) leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad indicated that the party had decided to support the delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional requirement.

Jagtap also questioned whether the sacrifices made by grassroots party workers were being respected by the leadership, arguing that the party's emerging position on delimitation could benefit the BJP and that it would weaken the political opponents.

Previous Resignation

Jagtap's resignation comes a day after Rameshwar Khamkar, Maharashtra general secretary of the NCP (SP) Social Media Cell, resigned on Friday, November 27, citing the party's decision to support the Delimitation Bill.

In his resignation letter, Khamkar said he was stepping down in protest against the party's decision to support the BJP on the issue.

Condemning the party's decision, Khamkar wrote, “The decision taken by the party today to support the BJP on the issue of the Delimitation (Constituency Restructuring) Bill is completely unacceptable to the conscience of a worker like me, who follows the Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkarite ideology.”

Attributing his resignation directly to the party's decision on the delimitation issue, Khamkar said that his struggle had never been for a position and never would be.

Special Parliament sitting on November 30

The resignations come ahead of the special parliamentary sitting scheduled for November 30 to discuss the proposed legislation.

The proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, which faced opposition when it was previously discussed in April, has once again triggered political debate. The Bill seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha constituencies from the existing 543 to 850.

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies. The proposed legislation requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament to be passed.

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