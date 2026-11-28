Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Chief Sharad Pawar. | File Photo.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has suffered a setback after its Maharashtra general secretary of the Social Media Cell resigned from his post, citing the party's decision to support the Delimitation Bill.

According to news agency IANS, Rameshwar Khamkar, the party's state general secretary of the Social Media Cell, submitted his resignation on Friday, November 27. In his resignation letter, he said he was stepping down in protest against the party's decision to support the BJP on the issue of the Delimitation Bill.

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Khamkar Condemns Party's Decision

Condemning the party's decision, Khamkar wrote, “The decision taken by the party today to support the BJP on the issue of the Delimitation (Constituency Restructuring) Bill is completely unacceptable to the conscience of a worker like me, who follows the Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkarite ideology.”

He further stated that while differences of opinion over party decisions were acceptable, compromising on ideology was not.

“However, how can one compromise on ideology? I publicly condemn the political stance that repeatedly changes for the convenience of power and the resulting disrespect toward the sentiments of party workers,” he wrote.

Questions Raised Over Ideological Position

Questioning the party's position on the bill, Khamkar also asked, “What stand should workers, who have opposed every decision of the BJP, take before the public? What is the ideological rationale behind supporting the very ideology against which we were fighting until yesterday?”

Attributing his resignation directly to the party's decision on the delimitation issue, Khamkar added that his struggle had never been for a position and never would be.

Resignation Follows Party Leaders' Remarks

Khamkar's resignation comes after senior party leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that the party had decided to support the delimitation exercise. However, party leaders later maintained that a final position would be taken only after examining the draft bill.

The proposed Delimitation Bill 2026, which faced opposition when it was previously discussed in April, has once again triggered debate. The bill seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha constituencies from 543 to 850. Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies. The bill would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament to be passed.

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