Maharashtra: Angry Villagers Threaten Protest After Leopard Kills 65-Year-Old Woman In Palghar's Dahanu | File photo.

A 65-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Palghar district was killed in a leopard attack. Following the incident, several villagers threatened to stage a protest if the administration failed to capture the animal.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Mategaon village, under the Dahanu forest division. The woman has been identified as Tulsi Rama Sawar, an agricultural labourer from Sarshi village in Vikramgad taluka.

The report states that the animal suddenly attacked the woman, biting her neck and leading to her death. Upon hearing her screams, nearby villagers rushed to the spot.

Leopard flees into nearby forest

The leopard fled into the nearby forest under the cover of darkness. Vangaon Assistant Police Inspector Tushar Pachpute stated that the woman died on the spot. The woman’s body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, a PTI report said.

Villagers threaten protest over leopard attack

Following the deadly attack, police registered an accidental death report. Meanwhile, angry villagers threatened to stage a protest if camera and cages were not installed in the region to capture the leopard and prevent such incidents in the future.

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