Injured Leopard Rescued After 18-Hour Operation In Indore, Shifted To Van Vihar Bhopal For Surgery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An injured leopard that had entered a farmer's house in Umariya Khurd last week was rescued by the Forest Department on Friday, Oct 30, after an operation lasting more than 18 hours. The leopard, which had become trapped inside a drainage pipe approximately two feet wide, was brought out around 1 pm.

The rescue operation proved particularly challenging as the animal had sustained serious injuries to its head and face. Its weakened condition meant that it remained inside the pipe without moving, making conventional rescue methods difficult.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Forest Rescue Team and Ralamandal Superintendent Subhash Sharma, the leopard is estimated to be around two-and-a-half to three years old. He said the animal had taken shelter inside a long drainage pipe, making its extraction a complicated task.

18-Hour Rescue Operation Involved Multiple Attempts

Forest officials received information from villagers on Thursday evening that the injured leopard was trapped inside a drainage pipe.

A team led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lal Sudhakar Singh and Ralamandal Superintendent Subhash Sharma reached the location around 6 pm on Thursday.

Initially, forest personnel attempted to drive the leopard out by beating drums near one end of the pipe, hoping it would emerge from the other end. However, the animal did not move.

The team subsequently placed cages at both ends of the pipe during the night, but these efforts also failed.

On Friday morning, officials adopted a different strategy. Forest personnel used a specially prepared metal sheet shaped to fit inside the pipe to carefully move towards the leopard. They positioned a rescue cage at the opposite end.

Using this method, the team gradually guided the animal towards the cage and successfully brought it out without causing further distress.

Why the Leopard Was Not Tranquilised

Given the leopard's serious head and facial injuries, forest officials were concerned that administering tranquilising medication could further endanger its already weakened condition.

Sharma explained that the team decided against using tranquilising drugs because the animal was extremely weak and the medication could have had dangerous effects.

Instead, the personnel relied on a carefully planned physical extraction method to bring it out safely.

Injuries Suspected to Be From Animal Conflict

Regarding the possible cause of the leopard's injuries, Sharma indicated that an encounter with another wild animal was among the possibilities being considered, including a territorial fight or an attack by a group of wild boars.

He also suggested that poaching or deliberate human interference appeared less likely.

Explaining this assessment, Sharma said poachers generally attempt to grab a leopard by its neck rather than shoot it in the head. Therefore, the nature and location of the injuries made human involvement appear less probable.

However, the exact circumstances in which the leopard sustained its injuries have not yet been conclusively established.

Leopard Sent to Van Vihar in Bhopal for Surgery

Following the rescue, forest officials decided to shift the leopard to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal for surgery and specialised medical treatment.

Sharma said Indore does not have the necessary facilities for the advanced treatment and revival of severely injured wildlife. After consultations with the Wildlife Warden at the Forest Department headquarters, officials decided to send the animal to Van Vihar.

The leopard was transported to Bhopal on Friday evening.

The animal will now receive specialised medical attention in Bhopal, where surgery and further treatment are expected to determine its chances of recovery.

Further updates on its medical condition are awaited.