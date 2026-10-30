 Madhya Pradesh BJP Holds 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Indore; CM Mohan Yadav Joins Rally | VIDEO
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Madhya Pradesh BJP Holds 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Indore; CM Mohan Yadav Joins Rally | VIDEO

The BJP organised a 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march in Indore on Friday. Police detained social worker Prahlad Pandey after he arrived carrying a poster questioning expenditure. MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reportedly ordered his removal. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya criticised Congress over its repeated unsuccessful attempts to promote its leadership.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP Holds 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Indore; CM Mohan Yadav Joins Rally | VIDEO
MP BJP Conducts 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Indore| VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a 'Loktantra Bachao-Arajkata Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in Indore on Friday. The march started from Subhash Nagar Square and was scheduled to end at Patnipura Square. Doctors, lawyers, traders, religious leaders and representatives of various communities and organisations participated in the event.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Miniter Mohan Yadav also joined the march. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya described the march as a rally of patriots.

Social Worker Detained During March

During the march, police detained social worker Prahlad Pandey after he arrived at the venue carrying a poster that read, "Rs 30,000 bulb and 33,000 litres of phenyl."

According to reports, Vijayvargiya instructed the police from the stage to remove Pandey from the venue.

Earlier, Pandey had staged a protest outside Vijayvargiya's residence, following which police took him into custody. However, Vijayvargiya later wrote a letter requesting his release.

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Mandaviya Takes Dig At Congress

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without directly naming him. Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya compared the Congress party's repeated attempts to promote its leaders to launching a rocket.

He said that just as a rocket rises after being ignited, Congress has repeatedly been trying to launch its leaders.

Mandaviya also questioned the public about the party's efforts and claimed that Congress had been trying to launch its leadership for several years but had failed to achieve success.

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