Madhya Pradesh BJP Gets New Organisational Team As Biplab Deb, Chandrashekhar Take Key Roles | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has witnessed major changes in its organisation in the state in the past two days.

After the appointment of the new state in-charge of the party, the appointment of the new organisational secretary has kicked up a storm.

Mahendra Singh and Ajay Jamwal now stay out of state politics. Similarly, the entry of the new organisational general secretary into state politics and the influence of the co-organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash will be limited.

In charge Biplab Deb and organisational general secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari are new to state politics.

Deb worked as an assistant to MP Satna Ganesh Singh. Deb knows a few leaders of the state and respects them, but Tiwari has no direct connection with any leader in MP.

The BJP has appointed a person for the first time who has no experience of working in the state.

Krishnamurari Modhe was the first organisational general secretary of the party in the state. Before taking over the position, he was the organisational general secretary of Madnya Bharat Prant.

Afterwards, the organisational general secretaries, Kaptan Singh Solanki and Makhan Singh, were from Gwalior and Shajapur, respectively.

Before becoming the organisational general secretary, Arvind Menon was the organisational secretary in Indore and Ujjain. He had also been the co-organisational general secretary in the Mahakaushal region. Suhas Bhagat and Hitanand Sharma had been Pracharaks in the state.

Tiwari has never been associated with the state. As such, he is neither prejudiced against any leader nor close to anyone in particular. His appointment has turned out to be a shock for those who remained close to Jamwal and Singh.

As the state did not have an organisational general secretary for eight months, Jamwal played an important role in making decisions.

Tiwari has been the organisational general secretary in Rajasthan and Telangana. He also worked in Uttar Pradesh.

When he worked as organisational general secretary in these two states, the party remained in the opposition most of the time. On the other hand, the BJP has been in power in the state for a long time. The BJP organisation in MP is considered ideal across the country.

In this situation, assimilating himself into the state party will be a major challenge for Tiwari.