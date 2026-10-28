BJP Announces Minister Hardeep Singh Puri As Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After L Murugan Resigns To Focus On Tamil Nadu

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has announced the name of Minister of Oil and Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. The party's central election committee issued the notification on Wednesday. The seat became vacant after L Murugan resigned as the member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh a fortnight ago. He said that he wanted to return to grassroots politics and strengthen BJP's presence in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

'Nation First. Party Next. Self Last,' Murugan

Former Minister of State & Rajya Sabha MP Murugan submitted his resignatio nletter to the party on October 13. Sharing his experience, he wrote an emotional note on X

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM has been the greatest privilege of my life. Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"Nation First. Party Next. Self Last."